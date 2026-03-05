Williamsburg celebrates nation's 250th with Great American Birthday Quilt initiative

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Visit Williamsburg has launched a nationwide initiative inviting people across the country to contribute to a collaborative quilt project marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Great American Birthday Quilt project, developed in partnership with Tripadvisor, allows participants to submit either handmade quilt blocks or digital quilt squares celebrating personal stories, traditions, and reflections on American life.

Those who prefer not to sew can create a virtual square at thegreatamericanvirtualbirthdayquilt.com. Participants answer questions about their hobbies, interests, and favorite activities, and the site generates a custom digital quilt block based on their responses. The site also suggests a personalized travel itinerary and allows visitors to browse squares submitted by others across the country.

Ed Harris, CEO of Visit Williamsburg, said the virtual component was designed to broaden participation.

"The virtual quilt allows people everywhere to create and submit digital quilt squares that represent their interests," Harris said. "This online version of the quilt makes the celebration more accessible by giving people a way to participate even if they are unable to make or mail a physical quilt block."

Information on submitting a handmade quilt block is available at VisitWilliamsburg.com.

Completed quilt blocks will be displayed at the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center.

