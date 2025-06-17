Trial dates set for William Barnes, former assistant superintendent charged with child sex abuse

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA. — Trial dates have been set for a former assistant superintendent of Prince George County Schools, who has been indicted three times for allegedly sexually abusing several men during their teenage years, dating back to the 1970s.

William Barnes's first trial, originally scheduled to begin this week, has been postponed to October 8-10. The defendant faces nine child sex charges involving his adopted son, Donald Newbold.

In January 2026, Barnes will stand trial from January 5-7 for the alleged sexual assault of a friend of Newbold, identified in court documents as B.S.S. The alleged victim claims he was inappropriately touched by the defendant during a sleepover at Barnes's home. He reported the incident to police in 2014.

The third trial, referred to in court documents as M.J., is set for March 16-18, 2026. The Commonwealth asserts that M.J. was assaulted during an overnight hockey trip organized by the defendant.

All trials will be jury trials. As reported by CBS 6, the Commonwealth will be permitted to introduce evidence related to M.J.'s case during the October trial.

We are following this story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.