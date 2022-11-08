Why these Virginians made sure to cast a ballot on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- After weeks and months of campaigning, the finish line is almost in sight.

"We feel good. We always vote. We feel like it's really important to always exercise our civic duty," Alexandra Zocco, a Chesterfield County voter, said.

"I'm ready to finally vote. We can move beyond this and stop having to see so many commercials," John Larsen, a Hanover County voter, said.

In this year's election, Virginia is playing a role in the fight for who will control the House of Representatives. Issues important to voters spanned quite a range.

"January 6th led me out to vote," Felicity Pope, a Petersburg voter, said.

"It's definitely important to make sure that we attack those issues and help, you know, with women's rights with inflation, the way things are going now, today," Willie Maroney, a Chesterfield County voter, said.

"Crime is a big factor, taxes, inflation, you know, typical things people are concerned about right now," Mark Considine, a Richmond voter, said.

Many voters who CBS 6 spoke with on Tuesday said the state of the economy and inflation motivated them to head to the polls.

"Anything that can be done to reduce the cost of living in general. It's going to be beneficial and would be greatly appreciated. I think, by not just myself, but all the voters," Larsen said.

Another issue that was top of mind to many Virginia voters was abortion.

"I feel like we should have the right to treat our bodies and everything and be heard as a woman," Teaunte Phillips, a Petersburg voter, said.

While the Congressional race signs dominated most entryways at polling places, some voters had local races and referendums to consider as well.

"For me investing in our public schools and public safety was really important to have an opportunity to express our feelings on that," Zocco said.

Polls in Virginia will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information about the election, click here. Once polls close in Virginia and results are available, follow the latest updates here.