Man shot outside Whole Foods; police searching for minivan, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after people were heard arguing in the Whole Foods parking lot in Glen Allen Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called for a report of a shooting at West Broad Village in the 11100 block of West Broad Street just after 8 p.m.

Sources told Burkett officers found a man wounded with life-threatening injuries in the grocery store’s parking lot.

That victim was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Video from the scene shows numerous evidence markers on the sidewalk and in the road not far from the store's side entrance. That is the exit from the store's cafe seating and is also near grocery pickup and the bakery.

Local News PHOTOS: Shooting outside Whole Foods in West End WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

A minivan driven by a woman was seen fleeing the scene, sources told Jon Burkett.

The passenger in the vehicle was a man with a gun, according to sources.

“This is an active investigation,” police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

