Three shot on Whitcomb Street in Richmond; one dead

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people were shot on the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street in Richmond late Monday night, according to Police. One is reportedly dead.

Officers said they responded to the scene around 10:32 p.m. Upon arrival, they found three male victims with gunshot wounds. All three were sent to a local hospital for treatment. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. They said a second victim has life-threatening injuries. The third victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to RPD.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that at least one of the victims is, or was, a juvenile.

Richmond police are investigating the shooting as a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Hartley at (804) 646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app is also available for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.