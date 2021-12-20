Watch
What's your religion? In US, a common reply now is "None"

Luis Andres Henao/AP
Nathalie Charles poses for a portrait outside the Princeton University Chapel in Princeton, N.J. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Charles left her Baptist church at the age of 15 because as a queer woman of Haitian descent, she felt unwelcome in her congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. The 18-year-old freshman at Princeton has since identified as atheist, and then agnostic, before embracing a spiritual but not religious life. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)
Growth of the Nones
When Americans are asked by pollsters about their religious identity, the fastest-growing major group consists of those who don't affiliate with any organized religion.

Some are atheist, some agnostic, and many describe themselves as spiritual but not religious.

According to one new survey — by the Pew Research Center — they now account for 29% of American adults, up from 19% ten years ago.

The religiously unaffiliated used to concentrated in urban, coastal areas. But they now live across the U.S., representing a diversity of ages, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds.

About 30% say they feel some connection to God or a higher power even though they're not church members.

