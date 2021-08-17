What you can do at the Mega Passport Center opening in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The U.S. Postal Service is opening the Bon Air Mega Passport Center this week to help people get their passports. The USPS called it a "one-stop" for people with passport needs. The center can help first-time passport applicants and those who need to renew an existing passport.

"Services for a fee at this new Mega Passport Office include passport photos taken on-site, passport application acceptance, and photocopy service," a statement from the USPS read. "Expedited processing is also available, including Priority Mail Express delivery of the passport, with tracking and insurance."

The Bon Air Mega Passport Center is located 101 N. Pinetta Drive, North Chesterfield, VA 23235.

It opens Thursday, August 19, at 11 a.m.

It will be open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.