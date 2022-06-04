CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Six people were shot and one person died at a party in Chester Friday night.

Police were called to Weybridge Road at about 9:38 p.m. Friday, June 3, for reports of shots fired.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a total of six people were shot, one fatally, and two others suffered non-firearm related injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "When officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted to render emergency aid to him. That male subsequently died at the scene."

UNCUT: 6 people shot, 1 person killed in Chester

Five survivors were treated for their gunshot wounds, police said.

"Police are still on scene and continue to investigate," the spokesperson's email continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.