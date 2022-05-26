Virginia crossing guard hangs up stop sign after 32 years: 'I'm gonna see where God leaves me'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- As Donna Myers stepped onto Clifford Street on Thursday, a group of students in front of Westhaven Elementary School held up signs.

"Thank you for your years of service," read one. "This way to retirement," read another.

After 32 years, Myers, 63, is putting down her stop sign in favor of more family time. She made the decision after her husband passed away six months ago.

It's a decision that had a big impact on those who know her.

"She crossed me when I was a little kid, she crossed my nephew and now he's grown and now she's crossing my children too," one mom said outside Westhaven.

Sara Levi's grandson is in kindergarten at the school.

"I come here every day to drop my grandson off and this woman is the happiest person to see kids coming in," Levi said of Myers.

Levi's grandson was among those holding signs for Myers on Thursday. Levi says she wanted to organize the sendoff, which included gifts too, as a way to show her appreciation.

It didn't go unnoticed.

Myers says she's been a crossing guard at Westhaven for six years and was at another school before that. Her passion has never changed.

"The kids. The children. Seeing their faces. Getting to tell them first thing in the morning, 'Good Morning," said an emotional Myers. "Sometimes, some kids don't ever hear that."

Myers' family was also there for her last day. She says she's expecting to spend a lot more time with them, starting with a July vacation in Florida.

"We'll see where it leads me. I'm gonna see where God leaves me and see where we go and that's it," she said.

Rest assured, her admirers will never be too far away.

"I want her to know that she needs to get a hold of me so we can go to lunch. You're buying!" a laughing Levi told Myers.