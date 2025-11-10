Man, 19, charged after man killed at funeral reception outside Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department announced charges against a 19-year-old man nearly two weeks after another man was killed during a repast, where family and friends share meals and memories of a deceased loved one after a funeral.

A news release sent Monday by police says Kordell Wall, 19, of Richmond, was indicted by a grand jury and is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 29, around 4:30 p.m. on the steps of a church in the 1400 block of West Cary Street.

Kwaivon Dejesus, 36, of Richmond, was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation indicates the shooting followed an altercation between Dejesus and Wall.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifield at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

