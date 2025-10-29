Man fatally shot after funeral in Richmond, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was fatally shot after a funeral in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Fifth Baptist Church, where a funeral repast was being held, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Sources say a group had come outside to take photos when two men, who are known to each other, got into an argument and shots rang out.

Sources say the victim was shot in the back. He was taken to VCU, where he died of his injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

