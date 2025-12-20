2 arrested after Hopewell man found shot to death in car

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two people have been arrested after a Hopewell man was found fatally shot in his car earlier this week.

On Monday, Dec. 15, officers were called to the 1000 block of Haskell Street at 1:25 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When first responders arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash and a man who had been shot multiple times. The man, Jesse James Rhodes, 38, of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, 41-year-old Wendell Lamont Studivant of Hopewell has been charged with second degree murder. Additionally, 40-year-old Markice Garry Haskins of Petersburg has been charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact in felony offense.

Studivant is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shawn Grant at 804-541-2284. Anonymous tips can be made to Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers by calling 804-541-2202 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.