Man found shot to death in car in Hopewell overnight, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HOPEWELL, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Hopewell, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened overnight Monday. Sources say the man was found in his car near the intersection of Allen Avenue and Burnside Street around 3 a.m.



Police have not released information on any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

