Woman killed in Albemarle County house explosion was house sitting when she smelled gas, investigators say

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The woman killed in a house explosion on Tuesday evening in Albemarle County was house sitting at the time of the explosion, according to an update posted Wednesday by Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The explosion happened around 6 p.m. in the Glenmore neighborhood of Keswick.

Investigators say the woman, who was checking on the house while the home owners were away, called a man to help find the source of a gas smell. He was severely injured in the explosion and transferred to a Richmond hospital to recover.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's office is still investigating the cause. Wednesday's update says that the investigation is being focused on gas appliances and distribution systems.

"We know this is a difficult time for the Glenmore community, and we will stand with them every step of the way," said Dan Eggleston, Chief of Albemarle County Fire Rescue. "Our priority moving forward is twofold: first, to ensure the safety and stability of the affected homes, and second, to help this neighborhood begin the process of recovery."

The identity of the woman killed is being withheld out of respect for the family's privacy, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

