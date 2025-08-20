Woman dead, man in serious condition after house explodes in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a house exploded in Albemarle County on Tuesday evening.

The explosion happened around 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ferndown Lane in Keswick, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

First responders got to the scene within four minutes of the explosion and found the home completely leveled.

WTVR courtesy of CBS 19 News in Charlottesville

"Twelve neighboring homes sustained varying levels of property damage from the impact and debris, and those occupants will be displaced," a post from Albemarle County Fire Rescue says.

Displaced neighbors are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The victim has not been identified, but officials did note the homeowners were not present at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Fire crews confirmed that there is no active gas leak.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

