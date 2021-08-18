Traffic detoured from Lauderdale Drive in Henrico for two water main breaks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two water main breaks on Lauderdale Drive caused traffic detours Wednesday morning.

Henrico Police said the first of the two breaks was impacting traffic headed north on Lauderdale in between Francis Drake Drive and Gayton Road.

Police have all northbound traffic blocked north of Francis Drake Drive until signs can be posted. Cars will be detoured down Ridgefield Parkway to Gayton Road.

The second water main break on Lauderdale is affecting northbound traffic at John Rolfe Parkway. Detour signs have been posted to redirect traffic down John Rolfe Parkway to Gayton Road.

Police said the public is encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid this area.

