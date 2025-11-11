Watch the 69th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond will host the 69th Annual Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony today at 3 p.m., honoring service members from all branches of the U.S. armed forces.

The ceremony pays tribute to men and women who have served or continue to serve from the Revolutionary War to present day. You can stream the ceremony here starting at 3 p.m.

Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw will speak at the ceremony, along with Chuck Zingler, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle.

The Combined Northside High School Chorus from Roanoke will perform patriotic music during the event.

The Virginia War Memorial is open for public tours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.