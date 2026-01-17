Washington Commanders unveil renderings for new 70,000-seat stadium at RFK site

WASHINGTON, DC — The Washington Commanders and design firm HKS unveiled the first renderings of the team's proposed new football stadium at the site of the former RFK Stadium.

The roofed stadium will accommodate 70,000 people and designed host more than Commanders football games.

"The roofed stadium will be a dynamic, year-round destination for sports, entertainment and community engagement, integrating sustainable design practices and reimagining the fan experience through immersive spaces," the team and design firm said in a statement.

HKS previously designed NFL venues like SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Drawing inspiration from the legacy of RFK Stadium, the design emphasizes openness, continuity and shared experience, with a continuous colonnade strengthening the relationship between the public realm and the interior and reinforcing the stadium's role as a unifying civic landmark," the statement said.

The stadium will feature a sculpted, transparent domed roof. If approved, the stadium could open in 2030.

The stadium is expected to cost at least $3.7 billion, with more than $1 billion coming from taxpayers, WUSA reported.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.