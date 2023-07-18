Washington Commanders go into training camp with Sam Howell as starting quarterback

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-8-1)

CAMP SITE: Ashburn, Virginia

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Jacoby Brissett, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, OL Andrew Wylie, OL Nick Gates, WR Marcus Kemp, LB Cody Barton, rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes, quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

KEY LOSSES: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Carson Wentz, LB Cole Holcomb, S Bobby McCain, RB J.D. McKissic, C Chase Roullier, offensive line coach John Matsko.

KEY STORYLINES: The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett. He also got some help when Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator fresh off the experienced coach winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City. It’s a pivotal year for the entire organization with new ownership taking over and changes expected after the season barring an overachieving performance.