Witness says she saw driver reach under seat before deadly road rage shooting: 'I heard two or three shots'

RICHMOND, Va. -- At least one person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon road rage shooting along Route 360 in Warsaw.

An eyewitness tells CBS6 that he was behind a Chevy Lynx and saw a driver reach under her seat and slam the door. Seconds later, he heard three pops.

"I heard two or three shots," the eyewitness said.

The shooting happened right in front of Warsaw Village, one of the small town's only shopping centers.

After the shots rang out, the deputies say the driver of the sedan headed west and across the Downing Bridge.

A shot-out tire caused it to come to a stop in a median near the Essex County line. Deputies say the shooters SUV turned around and headed back to Warsaw.

"We understand this situation is a possible road rage incident. Shots were fired. We are still early in this investigation. There was one adult female that was hit and she did pass away from her injuries."

Richmond County Police released late Wednesday evening the following photo of James Barnes, the man they want in connection to the shooting.

Richmond County Police James Barnes, suspect in Warsaw drive-by shooting

There was a heavy police presence at the VCU Medical Center in Tappahanock as deputies feared more victims could show. None did, except for the one victim who was pronounced dead at the hospital. Deputies say the victim was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

"Our guys are out with his guys, we are covering the town and hopefully we can get this thing figured out,"

In a rural town that rarely sees any crime, the broad daylight violence is not only baffling - but brazen - says those who call the Northern Neck home.

"It's nerve-wracking because incidents like that don't happen around here. I've actually by mistake get over in front of cars because I didn't see them in my blind spot, but you never expect anything like that to happen," the witness said.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation and has received help from the Warsaw Town Police.

They say if you saw anything in traffic today, they are looking for a white Chevy GMC Arcadia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



