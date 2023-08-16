1 dead after road-rage shooting near Food Lion shopping center; Route 360 closed, delays on Downing Bridge

WARSAW, Va. -- One person was killed after a road-rage shooting near the Warsaw Village Shopping Center in rural Richmond County Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Two vehicles were headed west on Route 360 in Warsaw around the Hardee's intersection when the incident "escalated into a drive-by shooting," e Richmond County Sheriff S. B. Smith posted on Facebook on Facebook..

"The investigation is still in the early stages," officials said. "If anyone witnessed this incident or has information about it, please contact our office."

Deputies said Route 360 would be closed while the "incident is being investigated."

The shooting was also causing delays on the Downing Bridge, which links Tappahannock and Richmond County.

VDOT

Officials with the Town of Warsaw urged folks to "avoid travel to/around this area if at all possible."

Warsaw, which is in the picturesque Northern Neck, is roughly 55 miles and a 1:15 hour drive from Richmond.

