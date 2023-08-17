Suspect wanted in deadly road rage shooting arrested in South Carolina

Watch Now
RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — The suspect wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Northern Neck was arrested in South Carolina later that evening, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

James Anthony Benjamin Barnes and his unidentified passenger were taken into custody after a police pursuit in South Carolina. That's at least five hours away from where the shooting took place in the typically quiet town of Warsaw on Route 360.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in front of the Warsaw Village Shopping Center.

Two vehicles were headed west on Route 360 around the Hardee's intersection when the incident "escalated into a drive-by shooting," Richmond County Sheriff S. B. Smith posted on Facebook.

One victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said. The victim was sitting on the backseat of the car when they were hit.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

