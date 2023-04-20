Family still coping with loss of loved one killed in work zone 5 years ago: 'I miss my daddy'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Five years have passed since Dustin Warden was hit and killed while cleaning up a work zone on Interstate 95.

Jaimie Ray received the news on February 3, 2018 that a driver took their eyes off the road in Prince George County and struck her 25-year-old boyfriend and father of their son, Jonah.

Jonah is asking his mother some tough questions now that’s growing up and in first grade.

WTVR Dustin Warden and son, Jonah

“He does ask questions. He said, ‘Okay, Mommy. I love my daddy. I miss my daddy. I'm glad he's with Jesus. He's not suffering,’” Ray recalled. “So it breaks my heart.”

Ray is sharing her story and the impact of inattentive driving during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“Just make sure you move over when you see a construction zone or see these lights on these vehicles, because they do have families,” she noted.

Ray now regularly attends therapy trying to cope with the decision of one driver.

Samantha Hughes of Wilmington, North Carolina was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

Online court records showed the charge was dropped or nolle prosequi.

WTVR Jaimie Ray and son, Jonah