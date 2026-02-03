Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace will reach Ashland on seventh day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will travel from Richmond to Ashland on their seventh day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, is the 101st day of their journey. They will leave Virginia Union University where they spent the night and head to the Virginia Randolph Education Center (2206 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen), where they will stop for lunch. They will then continue along Route 1 to Ashland. (Visit the Live Map to track their daily route.)

The Venerable Monks of the Dhammacetiya hosted a walk and peace gathering in Richmond on Monday afternoon, with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Richmond Mayor Danny Avula welcomed the monks to the city.

Gov. Spanberger declares Walk for Peace Day in Virginia

The group is slated to arrive in Ashland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

"Our office will assist with the escort and traffic management as the group travels north along Washington Highway and the Fall Line Trail to Randolph-Macon College, where they will camp overnight," deputies said. "If the Fall Line Trail is not safe for travel due to ice/snow, we will escort them in the right lane of northbound Rt. 1/Washington Highway."

The group is scheduled to spend the night at Randolph-Macon College before continuing their journey on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement urged citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect:



Follow all instructions from law enforcement as a spectator/supporter

Maintain a respectful distance

Do not approach, touch, or follow the monks

Supporters are encouraged to quietly line the route

Stay out of roadways and avoid obstructing traffic

The group is also scheduled to pass through Ladysmith, Fredericksburg, Catlett, Centreville and Arlington as they trek to Washington, D.C. over an estimated 21 days.



