How to see the monks on Walk for Peace in Henrico

Andres Rios
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will enter Henrico on Tuesday, their seventh day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence.

Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace to host gathering in Richmond

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

According to Henrico Police, the group will enter Henrico County on Route 1 (Brook Road) between 8:30 and 9 a.m. HPD will be escorting them as they travel through the county.

If you would like to help welcome the monks to Henrico, HPD says residents should gather along Brook Road between Azalea Avenue and Mountain Road or near Magnolia Ridge Drive and Brook Road.

Traffic delays are expected on Brook Road at the county line, up to Mountain Road, Woodman Road (including the extension) and Magnolia Ridge Drive. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes is possible. Mountain Road at Greenwood Road and Woodman Road from the roundabout to Magnolia Ridge Drive will be shut down for a period of time as the group travels in this area.

Check out their live progress here: dhammacetiya.com/walk-for-peace/live-map/

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

