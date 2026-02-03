'Peace, happiness and love': Buddhist monks bring message to Richmond on 100th day of cross-country journey

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds gathered at Virginia Union University and thousands lined Richmond's streets Monday as Buddhist monks on a 120-day, 2,300-mile walk across America shared their message of peace and love.

The packed auditorium at Virginia Union University fell silent as Bhikkhu Pannakara, the lead monk, addressed the crowd on the 100th day of the Walk for Peace.

"It really doesn't matter what belief we are or faith we follow, just ask ourselves, does it help? If it helps you to be better, just go for it," Pannakara said.

The monks traveled through Virginia's capital on their way to Washington, D.C., joining the governor and mayor for a gathering at City Hall while sharing their message with everyone along the way.

Alexia Scott waited hours to see the monks and chose her orange outfit carefully to show respect.

"I love the color orange, it's for courage. The purpose is peace and I just had to embrace the whole thing," Scott said.

For spectator Susie Bogese, the reason for attending was simple: "To see the monks — peace, happiness and love."

Another attendee called it "a once in a lifetime opportunity" and said they wanted to "share peace throughout the world."

Virginia Union University student Jasmine Simmons helped organize the monks' visit and overnight stay at the university, calling it an honor.

"I think students are just excited to be part of something that is national, something that just in the time that we're in right now, shows comfort to each other," Simmons said.

VCU student Kaitlyn Wyn expressed hope for unity during these times.

"We just need some peace right now — some hope. I'm just hoping what people gain from this is just to know that everyone needs to come together, not everything needs to be political, not everything needs to be about harm," Wyn said.

The lead monk emphasized that peace must begin within each individual first.

"Right, no one can stop us — move on and move forward with that," Pannakara said.

Spectator Josephine Oddo expressed gratitude for the monks' mission.

"Thank you, we see you. Thanks for all you're doing, thanks for the healing, thanks for the peace," Oddo said.

The group is also scheduled to pass through Ladysmith, Fredericksburg, Catlett, Centreville and Arlington as they trek to Washington, D.C. over an estimated 21 days.

