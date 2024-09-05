'Beyond Gunshots: Pathways to Safer Communities' conference at VUU aims for solutions to gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- A two-day conference on gun violence hosted by the non-profit REAL Life will focus on solutions to the ongoing crisis.

REAL Life or Recovery from Everyday Addictive Lifestyle took part in the CBS6 gun violence roundtable in July.

Now 'Beyond Gunshots: Pathways to Safer Communities' September 16 and 17 will feature nearly two dozen local, national, and international experts addressing more than a dozen topics.

"We have chiefs of police, school superintendents, Commonwealth's attorneys, ER doctors, community outreach director, even Crime Insider Jon Burkett among our featured speakers," said Dr. Sarah Scarbrough. "The goal is to get as many voices as possible."

Scarbrough who founded REAL Life in 2016, says the conference will enable participants to provide their perspectives from all areas of civic life that are impacted by gun violence and help establish a network. That, she says, will be something to build on.

"Participants will hear about groundbreaking research, trends, and evidence-based strategies that bolster public safety and lower community violence," Scarbrough said. "Participants will delve into prevention tactics, intervention methods, and the necessity of a multifaceted approach. They will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with experts from across the country to learn more and see what may be appropriate for their jurisdiction."

