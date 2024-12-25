Award-winning photojournalists shares the voices behind CBS 6's most memorable stories

RICHMOND, Va. — The talented team of CBS 6 photojournalists step out from behind the camera and share their voices discussing their roles and experiences bringing the stories of Richmond and beyond to you each and every day. They reflect on the importance of capturing both joyous and tragic moments, the responsibility of their work, and the lasting impression their stories leave on the community.

The Bedford Boys: How day on shores of France forever changed Virginia small town (June 2019)

WTVR

Nineteen Bedford Boys from Company A were dead or missing and another Bedford man in a different unit was also killed in the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. It was the largest per-capita loss for one town in America

20 years later, investigators shine new light on Ashland sniper attack (Oct. 2022)

WTVR

On October 19, 2002, a terror spree that began two and a half weeks earlier in Maryland finally arrived at the doorstep of Richmond.

Girls learn what it takes to be a firefighter (July 2024)

WTVR

More than 50 middle-school-age girls learned what it takes to be a firefighter at a two-day Girls on Fire camp hosted by the Henrico Fire Department.

How a Chesterfield park is providing a 'mindblowing' experience for the colorblind (July 2024)

WTVR

All 43 Virginia parks now include a piece of equipment intended to help improve the visit of an estimated 341,000 of its guests each year - special viewfinders for people who are red-green colorblind.

'Sacred duty' of Tomb of the Unknown Solider will change you forever, former guard says (Oct. 2021)

Provided to WTVR

Some of the most sacred ground in the nation lies on Virginia's soil. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier turns 100 this year, and the public will have a rare opportunity to participate in the special commemoration.

When trouble strikes boaters on the Chesapeake Bay, know they can count on this group of men and women (June 2023)

WTVR

Smith Point Sea Rescue lives by one motto: On the Northern Neck, neighbors help stranded neighbors and strangers alike.

Community paves driveway for family of teenager killed in crash (April 2024)

Provided to WTVR Wyatt Fowler

A community came together to honor Wyatt Fowler, a 15-year-old Midlothian high school student who was tragically killed in a car crash in December. Wyatt had started a power washing business to save money to repave his family's driveway. Total Asphalt and Henrico stepped in to fulfill Wyatt's dream for free.

Jelly Roll returns to Virginia jail after surprise visit (Oct. 2024)

WTVR

Country music star "Jelly Roll" made a pit stop at Chesterfield County Jail Wednesday, hoping to catch up with the jail's Helping Addicts Recover Progressively (HARP) participants while on tour.

'Catastrophic' fire damages Fox Elementary in Richmond (Feb. 2022)

WTVR Aerial photos show the devastation a fire caused at Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Va.

A woman dreamed that her mom was once in a TV news story. Then she reached out to CBS 6. (Sept. 2023)

WTVR

A North Carolina woman dreamt that her mother was once in a TV news story. She reached out to CBS 6, and received the final goodbye she never got to have.

Virginia man had front-row seat to NASA’s first astronauts (March 2023)

Provided to WTVR NASA Photographer Fred Jones

Early in life Fred Jones from Newport News felt anchored down by one dead-end job after another. But the trajectory of his career took off when a pink slip arrived.

103-year-old Virginia veteran still feels the need for speed (April 2024)

WTVR Chuck "Speedy" Lirette

Chuck "Speedy" Lirette, a 103-year-old resident of Mathews County, Virginia, reflects on a life filled with speed and adventure as a former U.S. Army Air Corps pilot. Born in 1921, Lirette achieved his childhood dream of flying during World War II, where he trained pilots and carried out hazardous supply missions in China.

Why this familiar face isn't at Pop's Dogs & Ma's Burgers (March 2022)

WTVR Pop's Dogs & Ma's Burgers owner Richard Walden

At Pop's Dogs & Ma's Burgers in Lakeside, owner Richard Walden, known for his generosity and dedication to serving others, took a leave of absence after donating 65% of his liver to a stranger. Richard, who has a long history in the restaurant industry and faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, has notably kept his business afloat with the support of loyal customers. His wife, Melody, expresses her admiration for his compassionate spirit, emphasizing the profound impact he has on those around him.

