Girls learn what it takes to be a firefighter: 'It's so fun'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 50 middle-school age girls learned what it takes to be a firefighter at a two-day Girls on Fire camp hosted by the Henrico Fire Department.

"The response to our Girls on Fire camp has been great,” Henrico Fire Training Lt. Ronny Martin, one of the camp organizers, said. "We weren’t sure what to expect. But having so many young ladies excited to come to camp, and the County’s support of this event, has been wonderful. We are very grateful for this opportunity."

The campers learned fire safety and emergency medical services (EMS) basics.

"On the first day, campers will learn from male and female firefighters,” Martin said. “But on Saturday, it will be an all-women staff with firefighters and women who hold various titles both in and outside the County helping with the camp. We want to show these young ladies their possibilities are endless in public safety, and they too can be a firefighter.”

"I think it's an amazing thing to learn about and a cool career to pursue," one young camper told CBS 6.

"I didn't even think about being a firefighter until I was 30 years old," Martin added. "Had I seen something like this as a kid I would have jumped all over it."

Forty of Henrico's 641 sworn firefighters are female.



