VMI no longer names expelled cadets during 'drum out' ritual

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Virginia Military Institute's Board of Visitors voted Thursday, Oct. 29 to remove the prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in front of the barracks on campus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
VMI -- Virginia Military Institute File Generic
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:25:43-04

LEXINGTON, Va. -- The Virginia Military Institute has altered its ritual of expelling cadets by waking them up in the middle of the night to the sound of beating drums.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the school is no longer announcing the expelled students' names during the so-called “drum outs.” The practice involves waking up the entire corps of cadets.

Two cadets were drummed out early Tuesday after they admitted to cheating on a math assignment, according to an email sent to students by the president of VMI’s student-run Honor Court. The difference was that the cadets were not identified as they would have been in the past.

“We want to keep you updated with recent changes within the Court,” Honor Court President Matthew Keane said in his email, “and as a result of extenuating circumstances, we will no longer mention the names of former cadets during drumouts.”

The change to the ritual is being made amid a state-ordered investigation into racism on the campus of the school, which is in Lexington. The Post reported in December that Black students were being disproportionately expelled and shamed by name in drum-out ceremonies.

Bill Wyatt, a VMI spokesman, declined to confirm Tuesday’s ceremony to the newspaper. He said VMI “does not discuss cadet disciplinary matters.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
