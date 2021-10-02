Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

VMI, Citadel have women commanders for cadets for 1st time

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Virginia Military Institute's Board of Visitors voted Thursday, Oct. 29 to remove the prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in front of the barracks on campus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
VMI -- Virginia Military Institute File Generic
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 13:23:56-04

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Two state military colleges in the South are celebrating a historic moment outside a football game in South Carolina.

The corps of cadets at both The Citadel in South Carolina and the Virginia Military Institute are being commanded by women.

The teams are playing football Saturday during parents weekend at The Citadel.

The commanders will be formally introduced at a military review parade, where they will exchange mementos.

VMI Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith is the schools’ first woman commander.

Citadel Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas is the second woman in that position at her school.

VMI first admitted women in 1997, while The Citadel admitted its first woman in 1995.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.