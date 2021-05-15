PHOTOS: VMI gets 1st female commander of Corps of Cadets

Share Facebook

Virginia Military Institute new Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., receives the regimental flag during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute new Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., smiles after a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., right, leads the corps during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute Superintendent, Cedric T. Wins, addresses the class of 2021 during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Kasey Meredith was installed as the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., yells a command as she leads the corps during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute class of 2021 salute the flag during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Kasey Meredith was installed as the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute Corp of Cadets march out of the barracks during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Kasey Meredith was installed as the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute Corp of Cadets march out of the barracks past cannons during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Kasey Meredith was installed as the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute class of 2021 watch during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Kasey Meredith was installed as the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Cedric T. Wins salutes the colors during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Kasey Meredith was installed as the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

