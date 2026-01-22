Visual Arts Center of Richmond to expand after Fan Tastic Thrift purchase

RICHMOND, Va. — Over the past decade, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond has steadily been outgrowing its home at 1812 W. Main Street. Now, thanks to an anonymous donor, the arts nonprofit closed today on the purchase of the former Fan Tastic Thrift store property at 1914 W. Main St., a half a block west of its current home, which will allow it to expand.

“Buying this building lets us grow our footprint by about 50%, which is really cool,” says Jordan Roeder, executive director of VisArts, as it is commonly known [disclosure: VPM Chief Content Officer Steve Humble is vice-chair of the Visual Arts Center board]. “We’re also excited that this Fan institution with some cool history, which has been a part of the neighborhood for so long, still gets to be a part of the neighborhood.”

VisArts is figuring out how it will use the new space, Roeder says, but they want to grow and improve their gallery, as well as their community programming space, and increase the amount of teaching studios. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.



