RICHMOND, Va. -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Julia Budzinski, the Glen Allen High school student killed in a boating accident on the James River last weekend.

Visitation is set for Sunday, July 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church on Springfield Road in Glen Allen.

A funeral mass will be held at the church Monday, July 11 at 2 p.m., according to her obituary.

Photos provided to WTVR. A memorial for student Julia Budzinski outside Glen Allen High School in Henrico County, Va.

Investigators: Teen was tubing when she came in contact with boat

Budzinski was killed while tubing in the river last Saturday when she came into contact with the boat that was pulling her, according to investigators with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources [DWR].

Budzinski, 17, was one of two teenagers who were being pulled behind a boat in the James River above Bosher Dam near Old Gun Road in Richmond.

"After the girls fell off of the tube, and the operator was on his way back to get them out of the water, the boat hit a wave causing it to be pushed on top of [Budzinski] striking her with the propeller," a DWR spokesperson wrote in an email. "The operator immediately jumped into the river to rescue the victim, as did another passing boat operator. Once they got the girl out of the water, they rushed back for help."

Budzinski was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Neither foul player nor alcohol was considered a factor in the incident, according to investigators.

WTVR Monica and Mark Budzinski speak at a vigil for their daughter Julia at Glen Allen High School on Sunday, July 3, 2022.



Mother: 'She just loved life'

As news of Budzinski's death spread throughout the community over the weekend, a vigil was held last Sunday at Glen Allen High School.

"Lily and I were with her on the boat yesterday. It was a very happy, fun last day on earth for her, sadly, obviously, until till the end," Julia's mother Monica Budzinski said at the vigil. "She was happy, laughing having a good time and that's the way I'm going to remember her. That's the way everybody needs to remember her. She just loved life. She loved being outside, sports, everything."

"Julia, not only were you a light on this team, but you were such a hard worker, full of life, and you had the best positive outlook on life," Glen Allen High School soccer coach Abbie Dixon posted on social media. "Your work ethic was contagious and so was your laugh on days we needed it most. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, but we are comforted knowing that you are our forever teammate in heaven, watching over us."

Photo provided to WTVR Flowers left on the Glen Allen field for student Julia Budzinski.



Budzinski is the daughter of former University of Richmond baseball player and Toronto Blue Jays coach Mark "Bud" Budzinski.

The Major League Baseball team held a moment of silence before Sunday night's game for the Budzinski family.

The team also released a statement offering its condolences.

"The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, Toronto Blue Jays General Manager and EVP of Baseball Operations, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark and Monica, and their children Josh and Lily, at this time."