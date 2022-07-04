HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A vigil was held to honor a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student who died in a tubing accident on the James River.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that Julia Budzinski was killed after falling from her tube into the river Saturday.

Budzinzki was an athlete at Glen Allen High School, according to those sources.

She is the daughter of former University of Richmond baseball player and Toronto Blue Jays Coach Mark "Bud" Budzinski.

Our hearts are with the Budzinski family 💙 pic.twitter.com/3zddQ22ue3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2022

A moment of silence was held at Sunday's Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays game.

The team released a statement offering their condolences to the family.

"The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, Toronto Blue Jays General Manager and EVP of Baseball Operations, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark and Monica, and their children Josh and Lily, at this time."

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/hD2opEv1l3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2022

Those who knew the teen gathered at the high school's football field Sunday evening to share memories.

"She was the sweetest person," one young woman said. "I remember when she would congratulate me... it just put a smile on my face."

