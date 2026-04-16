Restaurant and distillery owners celebrate Virginia's new liquor laws

RICHMOND, Va. -- Restaurant and distillery owners in Virginia have a reason to raise a glass this week after legislation that loosens the state’s liquor regulations was signed into law.

On Monday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed HB975, which changes the state’s “45% rule,” that has required restaurants and hotels that serve liquor to have at least 45% of their sales come from food. The governor also signed SB424, which doubles the amount of spirits Virginia distilleries are allowed to serve customers in their tasting rooms. Both bills become law July 1.

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