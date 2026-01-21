How Virginians are preparing for major winter storm this weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — With a major winter storm likely to hit Central Virginia this weekend, people across the region were out Wednesday shopping in preparation.

At a Home Depot store in Chesterfield, Steven Hanoka said he had just one item on his list.

"I know how things get cleared out from shelves and stuff like that. I was looking for salt, for ice melt, just to prepare ahead of time," Hanoka said.

Hanoka — who hails from New York, saying he's used to the snow — said ice melt was already hard to come by midday Wednesday.

"I snuck out from work around lunchtime here to try to beat the crowds, but that was a failure," Hanoka said. "The lines for the Costco gas station are outrageous, and inside Costco. Lowes is the same thing. It's kind of like a madhouse right now."

That's why people like Steve Tuchrello knocked out all of their shopping first thing in the morning.

"It was not too bad," Tuchrello said. "I went in bright and early because I wanted to get in before I had work, and I also wanted to avoid any kind of rush that might happen later."

The first things gone from home improvement stores Wednesday seemed to be shovels, scrapers, and ice melt. Chicken and dairy products were in high demand in the grocery aisles.

"It's too early to tell, but it's getting close," said Jarred Vandermark. "It's going to be a mess either way."

"It seems like it's going to be bad, weather-wise, so people need to stay at home if they can," said Nicole Smith.

Smith said she's taking things easy, getting what she needs without going overboard. She said though the shelves were getting bare, she still saw plenty of water.

With less than three days out, customers who CBS 6 spoke to said don't wait to prepare.

"Go as soon as you can," Tuchrello said. "I think people should probably not try to panic buy. But if they already have, you might as well go now."

"Go early before it starts, because it's really going to be bare by the time if you wait," Smith said.

If nothing else — Janet Longbottom said it's not just about what you can prepare, but what you can bring.

"If you have to go shopping, take your sense of humor, be patient," she said. "Remember that other people, you don’t know their situation."

