Central Virginians voice their opinions on Gov. Youngkin's proposed budget ahead of General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. — From more care for Virginia's youngest and oldest residents to the car tax and keeping Virginia as the best state for business, Central Virginians gave their opinions to lawmakers on how their tax dollars should be spent on Friday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin presented his proposed budget amendments to lawmakers in December, those lawmakers will now discuss what to keep, change, or discard during the upcoming General Assembly session and held virtual public input sessions for the different regions of the state.

Over 30 people spoke during in the Central Virginia session.

On the car tax, Melody Clark said she supported Youngkin's plan to provide relief to an estimated 1.9 million Virginians, but said lawmakers need to go further.

"I speak not only as a policy advocate, but also as a Virginian who would continue to pay taxes on a 23-year-old vehicle. That doesn't make sense. A more comprehensive approach is needed to address this inequity fully," said Clark.

A few also spoke in support of $50 million to the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program to help localities make sites ready for businesses to move in.

"I just wanted to let you know today how valuable it is for our communities. Our organization represents a lot of communities in high poverty, high unemployment and more rural in nature than urban. And funding like this allows our industrial sites, both private and publicly-owned, to be able to be more ready to receive projects," said Keith Boswell, President/CEO of Virginia's Gateway Region Economic Development Organization."This is a valuable program for not only our region, but for the Commonwealth in general. Just to give you an example of what we've received -- we've received…three grants, two for Sussex County and one for Prince George, all totaling a little bit over $11.5 million over the last two grant cycles."

Several people also called for more help for people with developmental disabilities and their families.

They thanked lawmakers for funding last year to clear the priority one waitlist for disability waivers, said money is now needed to give adequate services to those people.

"We are requesting $686,000 to launch a community-based provider development incubator. This this initiative will expand the availability of the inclusive community-based services that are in high demand that people are asking for by equipping providers with the resources to meet the growing need, " said Tanya Milling, Executive Director of The ARC of Virginia.

"I have struggled over the years, which has greatly been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, to find inclusive community based services for Alex, so that he can be a valued and genuinely included member of our local community," said Allison Thurman, whose son is autistic and non-speaking.

Other groups called for support for Virginians at the start and end of their lives, including funding to help people age in their homes and multiple programs that could improve childcare options for families.

"Parents need access to care so they can work. Employers need working parents. Children need access to safe, quality child care," said Sarah Vaughn, Director of Community Impact, ChidCare Aware of Virginia.

Some of the other topics brought up included Youngkin's proposal to withhold funding for localities that do not comply with ICE detainers and funding to create natural land bridges for wildlife over highways.

