Why they are rallying Virginia to continue funding state developmental disability waivers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of advocates braved the cold to rally at the state capitol Wednesday morning calling on lawmakers to ensure money stays in Virginia's budget that will help families with loved ones who have developmental disabilities.

"This is an opportunity to make the change now and shift the system from what it is now, which is reactive. And what should would we be? Proactive," Executive Director of The Arc of Virginia Tonya Milling said.

Milling and many other's message Wednesday was to address a backlog of what's known as Developmental Disability Waivers.

The waivers get people with developmental disabilities services they need -- with the most urgent being called priority one -- those who need those services within a year.

"It isn't a partisan issue. It's an entire community issue," said mother Bonnie Morales.

Currently, over 3,400 families are estimated to be on that priority one waitlist -- including Morales. She spent nearly eight years on the list for her daughter and has been on it for about a year with her son.

"It'll help get my son into his place to be independent, to be able to have the type of life experiences that somebody his age should be having and not just stuck at home," Morales said.

The rally was hosted by advocacy group, The Arc of Virginia. They're asking lawmakers to keep funding in Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed two-year budget for over $300 million to clear that backlog.

"People are in desperate-needs families, we've had parents say to us over and over again, they're afraid to die," Milling said. "They're 85 years old, and there's no one to care for their child, their adult child with a disability."

Lawmakers from both parties and chambers appeared at the rally -- voicing their support for the funding, with some saying they're recommending even more money to increase the number of caregivers to provide those services.

"I've worked with these community members for a long time and we know that we do not have adequate capacity for the services that the individuals require," said State Senator Jennifer Boysko.

Governor Youngkin, who spoke at the rally, said the bipartisanship shown at the rally is exciting.

"We come together as Republicans and Democrats and we recognize this is what we can do together and that's why this is so important," Youngkin said.

Advocates say if the funding is secured and the priority one waitlist is cleared, it will allow more focus on providing services to people who aren't at the crisis level of priority one, and keep them from getting there, which will help families and save the state money in the long-run.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!