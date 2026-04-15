Injured Virginia bald eagle released into the wild after six months of rehab

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — After nearly six months in rehabilitation and enduring more than 10 surgeries, an injured bald eagle from Middlesex County was released back into the wild Wednesday at Belle Isle State Park in Lancaster County.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro had been caring for the adult bald eagle since it was rescued in November. The eagle suffered severe face, head and neck injuries sustained from a fight with another eagle.

Last month, the eagle’s wounds had fully healed. After some exercising to build up her strength, the center cleared the raptor for release.

"So this day’s been a long time coming for her. She was a fighter as a patient. She did well. She recovered well. And now she’s finally back where she belongs," said Connor Gillespie, director of outreach for the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

After a short scamper on the ground, the eagle successfully lifted off and soared to the top of a nearby tree. She perched for photos for several minutes before taking off again.

“This is the third one I’ve been to at this park," said Lydia Steele, a Lancaster County resident. "With this one, there’s usually not much hesitation. It’s good to see them get back to the wild,”

For more information on the Wildlife Center of Virginia, visit wildlifecenter.org.

To view their their critter cams, visit wildlifecenter.org/critter-corner/critter-cams.

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