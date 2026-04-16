Virginia Tech honors 32 people killed in 2007 shooting: ’It was devastating'

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Thursday, April 16 marks 19 years since a gunman killed 32 students and faculty members and injured 17 others in a mass shooting on the Virginia Tech campus.

They ranged in age from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas and faith and ethnic groups, according to the university’s Remembrance page.

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski was on campus on April 16, 2007, and said he remembered that day vividly.

“I remember my wife being there and pregnant with our first child, and I remember how the passage of time occurs because now my daughter is in college,” he said. “It is essential that we remember these things and work together to support one another and each other as we go through time.”

Steve Helber/ASSOCIATED PRESS Students, friends and family hold candles up during a candle light vigil marking the second anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech on the campus of the school in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, April 16, 2009.

Sonya Kibler, volunteer coordinator for the Richmond Hokies alumni chapter, recalled hearing about the shooting while attending graduate school in Boston.

“It was devastating. It was shocking. Couldn't believe that it happened in our own community there,” Kibler said. “At Tufts, we had a commemorative thing there, just very small, but we put ribbons on the doors at the university to show our solidarity.”

At midnight, representatives of the student body lit a ceremonial candle at the April 16 Memorial and read the names of the lives lost.

At 9:43 a.m., Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Provost Julie Ross will place wreaths carried by members of the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad followed by a moment of silence.

The Corps of Cadets will stand at the memorial for 24 hours.

“It's critical to remember that we cannot forget those people. We need to turn and support those families most deeply affected, but we also must turn to each other and remember that as community, that is our strength,” Owczarski said.

Saturday, the Blacksburg campus will host the 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance and a Remembrance Service will be held at the War Memorial Chapel at 1:30 p.m.

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