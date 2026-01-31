94 Virginia state troopers graduate in largest class in 8 years: 'There's a legacy to uphold'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Nearly 100 new troopers were officially sworn in on Friday after graduating from the Virginia State Police's 144th Basic Training Session.

The 94 new troopers were presented with their diplomas during a ceremony at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. This marks the largest graduating class of trooper-trainees since 2018.

During their 28 weeks of training, the graduates received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects.

Additionally, the graduates will spend six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer to learn their new patrol area.

"This is a historic organization and there's a legacy to uphold," Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Jeffrey Katz said. "I'm very proud of the 94 brand new Virginia state troopers who are going to do that."

Agency officials said 13 states and five countries are represented in this year's graduating class.

