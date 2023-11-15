Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police issue alert for missing Chesterfield teen

Screenshot 2023-11-15 070939.png
WTVR
Screenshot 2023-11-15 070939.png
Posted at 6:57 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 07:10:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now asking for the public's help finding a missing teen out of Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County Police say they are searching for Crystal Annabella Wright, a 17 year old with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "California" on it and was wearing jeans.

Officials say she was last seen Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on Coalfield Commons Place in Chesterfield County.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," Virginia State Police said in a release.

Anyone who sees Crystal or knows anything about where she might be is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or dial 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone