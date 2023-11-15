Virginia State Police issue alert for missing Chesterfield teen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now asking for the public's help finding a missing teen out of Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County Police say they are searching for Crystal Annabella Wright, a 17 year old with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "California" on it and was wearing jeans.

Officials say she was last seen Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on Coalfield Commons Place in Chesterfield County.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," Virginia State Police said in a release.

Anyone who sees Crystal or knows anything about where she might be is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or dial 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!