Virginia State Police seize about $1.3M in contraband in weekly sweep

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) and supporting agencies seized roughly $1.3 million in contraband as part of a weekly effort to reduce crime across the Commonwealth.

According to VSP, the operation involved the collection of firearms, narcotics, and further investigation of ongoing crimes.

It is reported that the total value of 147.1 pounds of narcotics seized by VSP, and 23 pounds seized by other federal forces, lands around $1,280,745. Of this total, 110.3 pounds consisted of marijuana only.

There was a total of 11 firearms recovered, valued at $6,500.

The recent report shows declines in totals of narcotics and firearms when compared to reports from the last five months. Early October 2025 reports amounted total seized narcotics at 185.1 pounds, valued at $1,676,542.

State police continue to monitor crime throughout Virginia, providing weekly reports to highlight figures.

