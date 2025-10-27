Day 1 of special session adjourns as Virginia Democrats move to redraw congressional districts

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats convened in a special legislative session in Richmond Monday to begin the process of redrawing the state's U.S. House districts, aiming to boost their party's chances in the 2026 midterm elections.

The effort comes as Virginia joins other Democratic-controlled legislatures responding to President Trump's call for Republican-led states to redraw their maps to give his party a better chance at maintaining control of the House.

Both the House and Senate adjourned Monday as lawmakers race against the clock to complete the process before next Tuesday's elections. Democrats are attempting to modify the bipartisan redistricting commission that voters approved in 2020 through a constitutional amendment process.

The process requires lawmakers to approve changes before Tuesday's election, then approve them again in January before sending the amendment to voters for final approval or rejection.

While the exact language of the proposed changes hasn't been released, lawmakers said they're not eliminating the bipartisan commission entirely. Instead, they're seeking to give themselves the ability to redraw congressional districts under certain circumstances.

"Our entire presence this week is because the actions that Texas and Missouri and North Carolina have taken have triggered this," said Del. Cia Price (D-Newport News). "So the trigger has already been pulled when it comes to attacks on our democracy. So that's why Virginia is here. We are going to do our job to protect democracy."

Del. Lee Ware (R-Powhatan) spoke in opposition to the effort.

"However, just because a bad idea was proposed and even taken up by a few of our sister states such as North Carolina or California is not a reason for Virginia to follow suit," Ware said.

Members of Virginia's Republican congressional delegation, along with Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earl Sears, criticized the session before it began.

Logistical challenges

Democrats face significant logistical challenges in their redistricting effort. The 2020 constitutional amendment was designed to ensure all congressional districts would use "fair maps." Changing that requires the laborious process of passing the legislature twice with an election in between, then returning to the ballot for voters.

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said Democrats are trying to solve a problem of their own making.

"What's occurred is that in the states run by Democrats where they have those fair maps, they're saying, oh my goodness, look at what the Republicans are doing, and we've tied our own hands behind our back. We have to untie them," Holsworth said. "That's what the Democrats are trying to do in Virginia today."

The session is expected to wrap up by Friday.

