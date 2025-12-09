Why this Virginia snow removal business owner calls Monday’s storm a ‘nuisance’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For more than a decade, Nick Lopez has owned and operated Virginia Snow and Ice Management in the winter and Virginia Landscape Management during the warmer months.

After wintry weather, his crews treat and plow business and shopping center parking lots from Northern Virginia to Petersburg.

“This is unlike any December that we've had so far,” Lopez said.

He said it was uncommon to see snow so late in the year, especially after mild winters the last few years.

“This is a property manager's nightmare right now is snow in December. Unlike VDOT and state agencies where their budgets transform in July, most commercial properties — their budgets transform in January One, Lopez stated.

CBS 6 caught up with Lopez near the Richmond International Airport, which recorded 3.5 inches of snow on Monday during a winter storm that brought varying amounts of snowfall across central Virginia.

His crews showed up to Metro Richmond at 1 p.m. Monday and worked through the night.

“The pavement temperatures were pretty warm. The first couple inches melted. We got everything salted, pretreated,” he added. “We plowed a little bit last night to get the dusting off so that way we wouldn't have crusted ice.”

However, Lopez said clearing the pavement was not as he expected especially in frigid temperatures.

“These snows like this are just honestly nuisances for everybody around. It's not plowable, but it's not going away anytime soon. If we're gonna get snow, let's get plowable snow so that way we can actually get it gone,” he said.

