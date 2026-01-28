Virginia snow crews battle ice as salt shortages loom

RICHMOND, Va. — Snow removal crews across Virginia are working around the clock to clear parking lots after this weekend's winter storm, but frigid temperatures and potential salt shortages are creating significant challenges.

Virginia Snow and Ice Management deployed 400 equipment operators and shovel laborers to tackle the aftermath of the storm. The company brought in more than 600 tons of salt before the weather hit, but owner Nick Lopez said the extreme cold is limiting the effectiveness of traditional de-icing methods.

"We're using a combination of salt and our liquid brine to get salt activated, because when the temperatures are this cold and everything is frozen, there is no moisture to activate salt," Lopez said.

His crews treat and plow business and shopping center parking lots from Northern Virginia to Petersburg. Days after the storm, solid sheets of ice and snow still cover sidewalks and parking lots while blocking in cars amid frigid temperatures.

"Unfortunately, a lot of products and chemicals that we use are not active or work at their highest potential at this time," Lopez said.

Lopez urged families to be patient and wait for warmer temperatures to help melt the ice in order to clear surfaces. He recommended temporary solutions for immediate traction needs.

"Right now, the best thing is sand or kitty litter to gain traction on everything. Also good old fashioned hand work to get the ice gone at this point," Lopez said.

The dangerous conditions are taking a toll on public safety. Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said they had 46 fall calls from people slipping on ice over a 12-hour period Tuesday.

"You can put down some sand, kitty litter, oil-dry, oatmeal — just something out on the ice to give you some traction and it's best to just stay in because the ice is not going anywhere soon," Reynolds said.

Adding to the challenges, salt shortages reported in Michigan are raising concerns for East Coast operations. Lopez said he's already paying premium prices for salt delivery as another potential winter storm approaches this weekend.

"If you watch some of the news channels out in the Midwest, they are experiencing salt shortages," Lopez said. "So, that's another thing that we're going to be running into if we have another major winter event."

"We have a very reputable salt source and we're able to get salt, but we are obviously paying a premium dollar for salt right now," he said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.