Virginia SNAP recipients in limbo as emergency funds halt, funding bill progresses through Congress

RICHMOND, Va. — Over 800,000 Virginians who rely on food assistance are left in limbo amid federal proceedings and the state's emergency supplement program being suspended.

Timothy Young, a 63-year-old dishwasher at VCU Medical Center, spent his day off riding crowded buses across Richmond searching for open food banks.

"I called to check the status of my EBT balance and they said $0.22, so I went up to the social services building and she said no, they canceled the weekly installment because they finally made an agreement," Young said.

Young initially felt relieved when he learned the U.S. Senate was finalizing a deal to reopen the government, which would fully restore his SNAP benefits. However, he was told he would have to wait until Congress passed the deal and the president signed it.

The state is no longer supplementing emergency SNAP funds following federal notification that at least 65% of monthly SNAP benefits would be paid this week after a court order.

"I got a roof over my head, but I don't have food in my house because they didn't give me the weekly stipend," Young said.

Young is one of 850,000 Virginians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. Since the shutdown, many have turned to food banks for help.

While food banks have provided some relief, Young says he's scared he won't have enough food to last through the week. Most food banks were closed before he could reach them.

"I just couldn't get to them in time," Young said.

The one charity Young found open could only offer a cup of soup.

"Donald Trump still has maybe two more days to make a decision so all this time I don't have my groceries and tomorrow is a holiday," Young said.

Young takes high blood pressure medication and says proper nutrition is essential for his health.

"If I don't take food with the high blood pressure medication, my body collapses. Goes out on me," Young said.

Young says he wants to stay healthy and continue working, and he's hoping Congress and the president can resolve the situation soon.

