Virginia Senate committee advances legislation to create a retail marijuana market

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Senate committee advanced legislation that would create a retail marijuana market in the Commonwealth, but seems it may meet the same fate it did last year if it reaches the desk of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee advanced SB970 along party lines. The bill would allow a retail marijuana market to begin on May 1, 2026.

"This bill was carefully crafted. It was thoughtfully crafted," said sponsor Sen. Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach).

Rouse added the details of the bill are the same as the one lawmakers approved in the 2024 session. It would allow for the creation of up to 350 stores, following the Virginia ABC model to spread them out.

The bill still has language that would allow a locality to hold a referendum on whether to ban retail stores. If voters approved the ban, there would have be at least four years before another vote to see if opinions had changed.

There would be an 8% state sales tax on what's sold (plus an optional 2.5% local tax) with directions on where the state profits would be spent.

"We're missing out on billions of dollars. I believe it's about $3 billion of revenue for our Commonwealth banks and go to, again, education, infrastructure, roads. Support our localities and in terms of healthcare, as well rebuilding schools."

Rouse said a regulated marketplace is needed because an illegal one has been flourishing instead.

"So, we can ensure that these products don't fall in the hands of children by having safe tested, safely tested products, making sure that they're accurately labeled as well."

However, last year's bill -- while approved by the General Assembly -- was eventually vetoed by Youngkin. The governor made a point to bring up the subject during his State of the Commonwealth address on Monday.

"Now, everyone knows where I stand on establishing a retail marijuana market. Let's work together on other issues where we can find common ground," said Youngkin. He reiterated many of the points he made in his veto statement, saying retail markets have led to negative impacts on "children’s and adolescent’s health and safety, increased gang activity and violent crime."

"Significant deterioration in mental health, decreased road safety, and significant costs associated with a marijuana retail market that far exceed the perverse benefit of tax revenue."

Rouse said those comment surprised him as it puts Youngkin at odds with President-elect Donald Trump who said he supported legalization in an eventually unsuccessful referendum last November in Florida.

"And so, I would at least thought he would wait till he gets to his desk and have more conversation," said Rouse.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube