State of the Commonwealth: Virginia lawmakers greet Youngkin's tax ideas with support and skepticism

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address on Monday, taking a celebratory tone as he approached the final full session of the General Assembly during his four-year term.

"The state of our Commonwealth is strong. Very strong," Youngkin stated, emphasizing that "Virginia is growing. Virginia is competing. Virginia is winning."

During his address, the governor highlighted successes in education and mental health funding, tax relief, and growth in jobs and population.

He outlined several tax relief proposals he hopes will be accepted, including the elimination of taxes on tips in the service industry and a proposed tax credit aimed at alleviating what he called "Virginia's most hated tax"—the car tax.

"With the average car tax for a typical family of four being $290, it would fully cover their car tax while keeping localities whole," Youngkin said.

Youngkin also urged lawmakers to address issues such as drones flying over national security sites, withholding funds from localities that do not comply with ICE detainers, and a scholarship program for low-income students seeking private school options.

Governor Youngkin delivers 2025 State of the Commonwealth

However, several of these proposals, particularly the scholarship program, met resistance from Democratic leaders.

"They are not going to take money from public schools for private school vouchers. It's just not going to happen," said Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

House Speaker Don Scott acknowledged the governor's focus on progress but pointed out that such achievements were due to the hard work of Democrats.

"We've done a good job continuing to move the Commonwealth forward, in spite of the Republicans' worst instincts," Scott (D-Portsmouth) said.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell expressed concern over the speech's partisan tone and criticized Youngkin for calling for the repeal of several pieces of legislation supported by Democrats.

Surovell added that the address failed to address potential challenges facing Virginia under an incoming Trump presidency, including the risk of losing federal jobs.

"And I really wish we'd have an honest, sort of, straightforward public discussion about our priorities if we're going to be bipartisan," Surovell (D - Fairfax) said.

Regarding Youngkin's proposals for tax relief, Democrats indicated a need for a thorough examination of the policies before moving forward.

"Seems unlikely, based on the proposal that we have right now, that we'll be able to do anything. But we're going to listen and we're going to see if there's some ways to move forward," Scott commented.

While Youngkin concentrated on his goals for the session, he made it clear that one issue he does not want on his desk is the legalization of a retail marijuana market, a measure he vetoed in the previous session. Another bill regarding the establishment of that market has been filed for consideration in the current session.

